Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 437126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

