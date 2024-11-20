Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.86), with a volume of 30391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701.50 ($8.88).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.15) price target on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

About Aquis Exchange

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 441.78. The company has a market cap of £158.55 million, a PE ratio of 3,888.89 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.