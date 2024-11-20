AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $24.54. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 1,242,352 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
