AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $481.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FDS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 18.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

