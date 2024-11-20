Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,011 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 79.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 350,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.