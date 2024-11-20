Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 19.4 %

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 4,728,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

