Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 86023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.20 ($0.59).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Insider Activity at Accsys Technologies

In related news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £27,535.41 ($34,943.41). 27.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

