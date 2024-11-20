7,324 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Chubb accounts for 0.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $284.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.