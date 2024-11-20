30,542 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 1.3 %

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.64.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.