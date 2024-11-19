Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:VLYPO)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5336 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,154. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.