Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:VLYPO)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5336 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,154. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

