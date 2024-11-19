Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $198.84 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

