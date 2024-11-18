Sime Armoyan Purchases 90,300 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$463,672.44.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$1,839,000.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE GUD opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.07 and a 1 year high of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

