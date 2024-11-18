Robert W. Baird Increases Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $16.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRFree Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPIR has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 117.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

