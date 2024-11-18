BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 749,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 78.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,691 shares during the period.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.