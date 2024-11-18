BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 749,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 78.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,691 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

