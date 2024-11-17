Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

