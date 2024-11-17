Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $423,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

KKR stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

