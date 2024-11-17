Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

