Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,787 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $130.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

