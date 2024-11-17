Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 705 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average of $252.64.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.