Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $179.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 150.98, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

