Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,094.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

