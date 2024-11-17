CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 11,912 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. This represents a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,710 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

