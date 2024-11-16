Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 32.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %

BAYRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

