Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.32 and a 12 month high of $129.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

