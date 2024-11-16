RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $277,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after acquiring an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after acquiring an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 96,291 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,943,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.11. 171,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $255.58 and a 1-year high of $344.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

