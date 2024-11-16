RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $354,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after buying an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 44.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.88. 666,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

