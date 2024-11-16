Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $62,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

