Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 1.33. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,512,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,632,000 after buying an additional 2,328,306 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,116,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

