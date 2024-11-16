Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -133.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 241,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.