Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $73.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2,380.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,961 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $73,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 128.8% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $291.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

