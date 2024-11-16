Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

GEV stock opened at $329.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $349.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

GE Vernova Profile



GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

