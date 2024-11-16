Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 1.1 %
GEV stock opened at $329.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $349.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Flutter Entertainment Can Be a Blue-Chip Sports Betting Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.