Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.