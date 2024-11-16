First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 238.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,106 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,543. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

