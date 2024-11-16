CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.0 million-$989.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.5 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.3 %

About CyberArk Software

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $305.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $183.28 and a 12-month high of $318.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.66.

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.