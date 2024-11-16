Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 1,358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,303.8 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBLF remained flat at $13.11 during trading on Friday. Brambles has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

