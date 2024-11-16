Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

First Solar Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $190.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.23. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $135.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

