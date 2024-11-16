Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 1716677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Axonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Axonics

Axonics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 162.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.