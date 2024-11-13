ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $296.0 million-$299.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.9 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.930 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,450,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,872. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

