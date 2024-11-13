Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Sells $529,680.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,652.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,939. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $64,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $10,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $7,098,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $3,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

