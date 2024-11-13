What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TLSI Q3 Earnings?

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriSalus Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TriSalus Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.