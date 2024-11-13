Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for STAG Industrial Earnings

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.4 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 242,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 442,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,093,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.