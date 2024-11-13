Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,703.0 days.

Webjet Price Performance

Shares of Webjet stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Webjet has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

