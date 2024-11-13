WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 392 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ARM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.20, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 5.40. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

