WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 333.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

