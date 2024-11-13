WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after buying an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,876,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,036,000 after acquiring an additional 492,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.