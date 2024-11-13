WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 14,526 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 345.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 671.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Robert Half by 69.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

