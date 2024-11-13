WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,482 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 329.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

