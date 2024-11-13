Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 70.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waters by 21.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters Stock Up 1.3 %

WAT stock opened at $385.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $249.34 and a 1 year high of $393.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

