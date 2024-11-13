Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Down 0.8 %

VIPS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.