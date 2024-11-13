VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 141,573 shares.The stock last traded at $46.32 and had previously closed at $46.57.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
