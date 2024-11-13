VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 141,573 shares.The stock last traded at $46.32 and had previously closed at $46.57.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2,119.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 110,769 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,418,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 754.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

